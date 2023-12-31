en English
Business

Dream Land Events CEO, Funmilola Ajayi, Honored with Enterprising Personality Award

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:04 am EST
Dream Land Events CEO, Funmilola Ajayi, Honored with Enterprising Personality Award

The event industry has seen a beacon of light as Funmilola Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Dream Land Events, has been honored with the Enterprising Personality Award by the Entrepreneur Motivation Award (EMA).

This 2023 Special Recognition Award stands as a testament to Ajayi’s relentless dedication, passion, and commitment to the events industry.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Facing a myriad of challenges, Ajayi has been unfaltering in her pursuit of excellence. Her determination to create unforgettable experiences through her events has not wavered, and this award serves as affirmation that her dedication is indeed leading her down the right path.

Undeterred by the challenges, Ajayi promises to continue her hard work, with the recognitions serving as motivation rather than a finish line.

The Potential of the Events Industry

Ajayi’s vision extends beyond her personal success. She recognizes the vast economic and social potential that the events industry holds. The sector, she notes, is teeming with job opportunities, attracting a rising number of university graduates.

Surprisingly, many of these newcomers lack a background in hospitality. However, Ajayi believes that with appropriate training and dedication, these individuals can carve a successful career in the industry. The key, she emphasizes, lies in meticulous planning and close attention to detail.

A Woman of Excellence

The EMA, an organization renowned for honoring exceptional individuals, lauds Ajayi as a woman of excellence. They commend her for her love for youths, and her selfless service to humanity. In a world often driven by self-interest, Ajayi’s altruism and commitment to the betterment of others is a breath of fresh air.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

