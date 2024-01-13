en English
Business

Dr. Tunji Olowolafe Appointed as Chancellor of Ekiti State University

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Dr. Tunji Olowolafe Appointed as Chancellor of Ekiti State University

Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti has a new Chancellor, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, a respected business mogul and medical doctor. The appointment was made by Ekiti State’s Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, signalling a commitment to the progress and development of the university.

A Distinguished Background

Dr. Olowolafe, originally from Are-Ekiti, boasts a notable background that combines professional experience with an exceptional reputation. His educational credentials include a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ilorin. After a brief stint in medical practice, he ventured into entrepreneurship, thereby proving his adaptability and breadth of skills.

Decades of Expertise

As the CEO and Managing Director of Deux Project Limited, a company he co-founded in 1988 that specializes in civil engineering, construction, consultancy, and maintenance, he has showcased his business acumen. He is also the founder of Generic Product Limited and the Chairman and Managing Director of Deux Investment Limited, both testaments to his entrepreneurial spirit.

From Public Service to Chancellorship

Dr. Olowolafe’s expertise extends beyond the corporate sector. He has made significant contributions to public service as a member of the Ekiti State Covid-19 Resource Mobilization Committee, reflecting his dedication to society. His appointment as Chancellor of Ekiti State University is a testament to his diverse capabilities and his commitment to fostering educational advancement.

Business Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

