Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri Inducted into African Beauty Queens Hall of Fame in Abuja

In a dazzling ceremony in Abuja, Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri, founder of the Motivating African Youths Initiative (MAY-I), made headlines as she was inducted into the Hall of Fame of African Beauty Queens, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

This recognition not only celebrates her achievements as a former beauty queen but also her contributions to community development and youth empowerment. Ekwubiri, alongside other notable awardees, shared the limelight at the grand event organized by Aso Multi Media Agency, reflecting the collective efforts of these individuals in various sectors toward societal betterment.

Star-Studded Event Celebrates Achievements

The ceremony, held at the Xperia Hotel in Abuja, saw the gathering of influential figures from the realms of politics, beauty, and social activism. Dr. Ekwubiri, who has held titles such as Ex-Miss Tourism Nigeria and Queen of Aso Nigeria, was among the distinguished personalities honored.

Her accolades span across realms of beauty, charity, real estate, and fashion, showcasing her versatile contributions to national development. The event not only served as a platform for recognition but also highlighted the ongoing efforts and projects spearheaded by these awardees, including Ekwubiri's MAY-I initiative, which aims at motivating and empowering African youths.

A Platform for Advocacy and Empowerment

Dr. Ekwubiri's induction is a testament to her relentless dedication to advocating for youth empowerment and community development. Through her various roles and initiatives, she has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, particularly in the areas of education, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship.

Her recent speaking engagement at a summit on "Becoming an Effective Real Estate Development CEO" further underscores her commitment to sharing her knowledge and experiences to uplift others. The event also provided a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration among attendees, fostering a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to societal progress.