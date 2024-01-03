en English
Africa

Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

In an urgent call to action, Dr. George Njenga, the founder of Strathmore University Business School in Kenya and a leading figure in USAID’s strategic partnership, has strongly recommended the Nigerian government to implement eco-friendly policies and tax incentives. The move, he believes, will encourage recycling companies and kickstart a circular economy model in Nigeria, a country with enormous untapped potential.

Eco-Friendly Vision for Nigeria

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Njenga underlined the critical role a circular economy plays in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The circular economy model advocates extending the lifecycle of products by incorporating sharing, repairing, and recycling methods, thereby reducing waste and conserving resources.

Dr. Njenga pinpointed the potential benefits this model could bring to Nigeria, given its large population and abundant resources. But to realize this vision, he emphasized the necessity for government-led infrastructure development and an education system that fosters a positive mindset towards sustainability and recycling.

(Read Also: Nigeria Suspends Accreditation of Degrees from Benin, Togo amid Fraud Allegations)

Sanctions and Incentives

As part of his proposed strategy, Njenga advised that companies failing to recycle their products should face sanctions. The goal is to ensure that businesses understand their role in promoting a circular economy and take responsibility for their environmental impact. On the other hand, the government should provide tax incentives for companies that do participate in recycling efforts, thereby encouraging the development of a green economy.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old)

The Infrastructure Gap

Njenga also noted the urgent need for building additional infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment facilities and efficient waste disposal systems. These systems are crucial to managing waste effectively and are fundamental components of a circular economy.

The recycling industry in Nigeria is slowly growing, with innovative solutions to environmental challenges contributing to economic growth. However, it requires a more supportive environment to fully prosper. As Njenga’s recommendations gain traction, it may only be a matter of time before Nigeria takes significant strides towards a more sustainable, circular economy.

Africa Environmental Science Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

