Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

In an urgent call to action, Dr. George Njenga, the founder of Strathmore University Business School in Kenya and a leading figure in USAID’s strategic partnership, has strongly recommended the Nigerian government to implement eco-friendly policies and tax incentives. The move, he believes, will encourage recycling companies and kickstart a circular economy model in Nigeria, a country with enormous untapped potential.

Eco-Friendly Vision for Nigeria

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Njenga underlined the critical role a circular economy plays in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The circular economy model advocates extending the lifecycle of products by incorporating sharing, repairing, and recycling methods, thereby reducing waste and conserving resources.

Dr. Njenga pinpointed the potential benefits this model could bring to Nigeria, given its large population and abundant resources. But to realize this vision, he emphasized the necessity for government-led infrastructure development and an education system that fosters a positive mindset towards sustainability and recycling.

Sanctions and Incentives

As part of his proposed strategy, Njenga advised that companies failing to recycle their products should face sanctions. The goal is to ensure that businesses understand their role in promoting a circular economy and take responsibility for their environmental impact. On the other hand, the government should provide tax incentives for companies that do participate in recycling efforts, thereby encouraging the development of a green economy.

The Infrastructure Gap

Njenga also noted the urgent need for building additional infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment facilities and efficient waste disposal systems. These systems are crucial to managing waste effectively and are fundamental components of a circular economy.

The recycling industry in Nigeria is slowly growing, with innovative solutions to environmental challenges contributing to economic growth. However, it requires a more supportive environment to fully prosper. As Njenga’s recommendations gain traction, it may only be a matter of time before Nigeria takes significant strides towards a more sustainable, circular economy.

