Dr. Folorunsho Kuku Conferred with 'Ogbeni Oja' Title, Urged to Foster Unity and Growth in Ijebuland

In a significant development, Dr. Folorunsho Kuku, a renowned medical professional and philanthropist, has been formally conferred with the title of 'Ogbeni Oja' of Ijebuland. The title, which translates to 'Master of Commerce,' represents a commitment to serve and lead the community. The event took place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Oba S. K. Adetona Royal Pavilion, Ijebu Ode – Ogun State, with Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, performing the conferment ceremony.

Recognizing Achievement and Loyalty

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, represented by Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, praised Dr. Kuku for his accomplishments in medicine and philanthropy. Dr. Kuku was chosen for his merit and long-standing loyalty to the throne. The Governor urged him to promote unity, peace, economic growth, and educational advancement within the region.

The Role of Traditional Institutions

During the ceremony, Governor Abiodun stressed the importance of traditional institutions in ushering in prosperity. He called for the people of Ijebuland and the greater Ogun State to back Dr. Kuku in his new role. The 'Ogbeni Oja' title includes responsibilities such as Chairman of kingmakers and oversight of palace affairs, all critical for the region's development.

Call for Reforms and National Support

The Awujale also advocated for reforms in the traditional rulers' installation and burial practices. He appealed to governors in the southwest to allow traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their religious beliefs. Governor Abiodun supported this reform. On a more national level, the Awujale urged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for a better Nigeria.

Commitment to Development

Dr. Kuku, in his response, expressed gratitude for the honor and pledged to advance the development of Ijebuland and Ogun State. The ceremony, attended by notable dignitaries and featuring cultural displays, accentuated the importance of the Ogbeni Oja title within the community.