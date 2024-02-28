Dr Andrew Dosunmu Urges Parental Vigilance Against Youth Substance Abuse

In a recent interview, Dr Andrew Dosunmu, psychologist and founder of Psychcare Foundation, shed light on the alarming rise in psychiatric patients among youths, attributing this trend to the growing prevalence of substance abuse. Highlighting the role of parental vigilance, he pointed out the significant impact of peer pressure and media exposure on young individuals. Dr Dosunmu's insights come at a time when substance abuse and its psychiatric consequences are becoming increasingly conspicuous, necessitating a call to action for parents and society at large.

Understanding the Influence of Media and Peer Pressure

Dr Dosunmu emphasized the powerful influence of uncensored movies, advertisements, and music videos in shaping youth culture negatively. He explained how these media forms, coupled with peer pressure, contribute to an environment that normalizes substance abuse among young people. The psychologist stressed the importance of parents monitoring their children’s behavior, friendships, and media consumption across all devices to mitigate these influences. Additionally, he pointed out that some parents unknowingly exacerbate the problem by involving their children in purchasing substances like cigarettes and alcohol.

Call for Reinforcement of Censorship and Societal Responsibility

The reactivation of censorship boards was a key solution proposed by Dr Dosunmu to combat the exposure of youths to harmful content. He advocated for stricter regulations on media content to protect young viewers from influences that could lead to substance abuse. Beyond censorship, Dr Dosunmu called for a collective societal effort in the upbringing of children, emphasizing the crucial role of community in fostering environments that discourage substance abuse. This approach underlines the importance of a holistic strategy that involves not just parents but all stakeholders in the fight against substance abuse among youths.

Psychcare Foundation’s Contribution to Rehabilitation

Highlighting the success of Psychcare Foundation, Dr Dosunmu shared that over 1,000 psychiatric patients have been rehabilitated in the past eight years, showcasing the organization's commitment to addressing mental health issues stemming from substance abuse. This achievement underscores the potential impact of dedicated intervention programs in reversing the trend of rising psychiatric cases among young people. The foundation’s work is a beacon of hope, demonstrating that with the right support and resources, individuals affected by substance abuse can recover and lead healthy, productive lives.

In the face of growing challenges related to substance abuse among the youth, Dr Dosunmu's insights and the work of Psychcare Foundation offer valuable guidance and solutions. The call for parental vigilance, reinforced censorship, and societal responsibility highlights the multifaceted approach needed to combat this issue effectively. As society heeds these calls to action, there is hope for a future where young individuals are safeguarded against the detrimental effects of substance abuse, leading to a healthier, more resilient generation.