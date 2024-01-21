Dorcas Fapson Reacts to Social Media Comparison Following Moses Bliss's Engagement

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, recently surprised his fans and followers with news of his engagement to his British lawyer fiancée. The announcement, which was made on the singer's Instagram account, has since sparked a flurry of online discussions and comparisons.

A Modest Choice

One social media user commended the singer for his selection of a 'modest' partner. The comment suggested that Moses Bliss, a known figure in the church community and a chorister, had shown a preference for decency over explicitness, a choice that drew further commentary and comparison.

Unwelcome Comparisons

The discourse took an unexpected turn when a user made a comparison involving popular actress Dorcas Fapson, also known as Ms DSF, and the controversial figure, Bobrisky. The implication was that Moses Bliss's choice was not surprising given his religious background and that it was expected for him to choose a modest partner over individuals like Dorcas Fapson or Bobrisky.

Dorcas Fapson's Response

Caught in the crossfire of the comparison, Dorcas Fapson responded on social media, indicating that the comment was a 'stray bullet' that had hit her. Her reaction, which was expressed through an emoji conveying sadness, showed her displeasure at being dragged into the discussion. The response has since garnered attention, adding a new dimension to the conversation around Moses Bliss's engagement.

The singer's engagement announcement came shortly after a playful recommendation from fellow musician Timi Dakolo, sparking various congratulatory messages and reactions on the Nairaland forum and other social media platforms.