DOAM Foundation Gears Up for 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation is gearing up for its 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament slated for February 24, 2024. Under the banner ‘Sponsor an indigent but intelligent child,’ the foundation seeks to award educational scholarships to fifty less fortunate children, supporting their scholarly pursuits.

A Beacon of Hope for the Underprivileged

Over the past 16 years, DOAM Foundation has stood as a beacon of hope for children and youths in underserved communities. Through a variety of intervention programmes, the foundation has relentlessly tackled the challenges these individuals face, partnering with corporations and individuals to offer free healthcare, emergency services, and education.

Impacting Lives, One Child at a Time

These efforts have left an indelible mark on marginalized communities, with over 90,000 lives touched in the past year alone. The foundation’s initiatives, including vacation counseling, mentorship, inter-school debates, and awareness campaigns on sexual abuse and drug dangers, have contributed significantly to their beneficiaries’ success.

More Than Just a Golf Tournament

In addition to education, DOAM Foundation’s work encompasses medical outreach in specific communities and donations of food, relief materials, and health supplements. A stalwart supporter of the foundation’s CSR events, the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section has been a consistent ally. Obinna Chukwu, the Chairman of DOAMF’s Board of Trustees, expressed that the tournament not only spotlights the foundation’s work but also facilitates partnership opportunities for more entities to align with their cause.

Future Aspirations

The qualifier for the golf tournament is set for February 3, 2024, marking the beginning of a journey towards changing more lives. As the foundation continues to champion the cause of the underprivileged, their ambition remains undiminished: to make a tangible difference in the world, one child at a time.