Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Workers Launch Indefinite Strike, Power Outages Across States

Workers affiliated with the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company have initiated an indefinite strike, casting Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states into an unexpected blackout. This drastic action was taken in protest against what the workers describe as a series of injustices, including years of unremitted pension funds, non-payment of death benefits to the families of deceased employees, and the arbitrary dismissal of staff, among other grievances.

The dispute traces its origin to longstanding issues that have festered over six years, involving unremitted pension contributions, the lack of death benefits for deceased workers’ families, and the unfair termination of employment for several staff members.

The workers' decision to strike was catalyzed by the management's alleged plan to dismiss over 1,000 employees, adding to the already tense atmosphere. The union's actions reflect a deep-seated frustration with the company's management practices, particularly in regard to workers' welfare and rights.

Management's Response

In response to the strike, Kaduna Disco's management, led by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communication, issued a statement condemning the industrial action as 'completely unjustified.' Abdullahi highlighted the timing of the strike during the holy month of Ramadan as particularly distressing, suggesting that it added unnecessary hardship to the lives of many.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the issues raised by the union, especially regarding pension arrears, are attributed to 'historic debts' accumulated under previous administrations, questioning the union's motives behind escalating the matter at this juncture.