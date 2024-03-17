Diaspora Group Donates Hospital Equipment to General Hospital in Ekiti State

In a commendable gesture aimed at enhancing healthcare services in Ekiti State, the Diaspora group, Ebe Omo Otun Abroad, has donated beds and other essential hospital equipment to the General Hospital in Otun Ekiti, Moba local government area.

The President of the group, Tiamiyu Salau, represented by the immediate past president, Dr Abiodun Orisasona, emphasized the importance of addressing the equipment deficit to ensure that residents receive quality healthcare services. Salau stated that the intervention was prompted by the critical shortage of basic amenities at the hospital, which directly impacted the community's access to medical care.

The donation included a total of 20 ultra-modern single crank beds, meticulously designed to optimize patient comfort and facilitate ease of care. Additionally, the group provided 20 matching bedside cabinets to offer essential storage and convenience, along with 20 high-quality mattresses and pillows to ensure proper support and rest for patients.

Furthermore, the generous contribution comprised 105 sets of crisp bed sheets, aimed at fostering an environment of dignity and care for patients. Additionally, the donation included two units of Sphygmomanometers for blood pressure monitoring, two units of baby weight machines to enable accurate weight measurement, and five units of baby cribs accompanied by 20 sets of bed sheets, providing a safe and comfortable space for young patients.

The donation underscores the commitment of Ebe Omo Otun Abroad to supporting healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality medical services in Ekiti State. The group's initiative is a testament to the collective efforts of diaspora communities in contributing to the well-being and development of their homeland.