DHQ’s Proactive Approach Maintains Peace in Nigeria’s South-West in 2023

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported on significant steps taken to maintain peace in the country’s South-West area into 2023. The region has stayed relatively calm despite significant obstacles like kidnapping, armed robbery, illicit arms trafficking, and conflicts between farmers and herders. The impact of gasoline scarcity, which incited violent protests, and the naira redesign policy implemented by Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, were contributing factors to the unrest.

Spotlight on Threats and Security Measures

The DHQ highlighted illegal oil bunkering, cybercrimes, and drug peddling as part of the threat landscape in the South-West. To tackle these issues, the armed forces coordinated with other agencies, local authorities, and the general public, disseminating critical information that aided in mitigating criminal activities. Operations AWATSE and MESA were particularly recognised for their roles in stabilising the region.

(Read Also: YP4T Spreads Christmas Cheer among Underprivileged; Mo Care Meranda Foundation Concludes Successful Basketball Tournament)

Proactive Measures Against Terrorism

In a strategic move to prevent the migration of terrorists from the North-East and North-West into the South-West, troops were specifically deployed to target Osun State. Operations were sustained in the Old Oyo National Park and Kainji Lake National Park to curb the influx of terrorists emanating from Kogi and Niger States.

(Read Also: Seyi Makinde Champions Revival of Community Values for Societal Transformation)

Impact and the Way Forward

The DHQ’s efforts underscore a proactive and comprehensive approach to security and stability in the region. This collaborative strategy, which hinges on the sharing of vital information and deployment of troops where necessary, serves as an important blueprint in maintaining peace and curbing the spread of terrorism within the country. The actions and interventions of the DHQ and other security agencies provide a considerable measure of assurance to the residents of the South-West region, signalling a robust and prepared stance against threats to peace and security.

Read More