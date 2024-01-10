en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Deteriorating Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road Sparks Outcry in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Deteriorating Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road Sparks Outcry in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the deteriorating condition of the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road has sparked substantial concern amongst motorists and the Kano community at large. The vital road, which connects Kano with four other states and the Niger Republic, is currently in a state of disrepair, leading to heightened criticism and calls for immediate action from the Federal Government.

Calls for Urgent Dualization

The road was earmarked for dualisation by the Federal Government, a project that has since been abandoned due to non-release of funds, leading to its current deplorable state. This situation has not only inconvenienced motorists but also poses a significant risk to their safety. The community leaders are now urging the government to expedite the completion of the project.

The Threat of Protest

Further escalating the situation, the Kano community has threatened to organize a protest directed towards the National Assembly if there is no tangible progress in the road’s repair and enhancement. The community’s frustration is not ungrounded, given the road’s importance to transportation and the movement of farm products. The dualisation of the road is not just a project; it’s a necessity that holds the potential to boost socio-economic activities and enhance security in the region.

An Appeal for Governmental Action

It is clear that the deteriorating condition of the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road is a pressing issue that demands immediate governmental intervention. The potential risks to travelers and the inhibitions to economic growth and security posed by the dilapidated road cannot be underestimated. The Kano community, motorists, and commuters are looking to the government for a swift and effective response to ensure safe and efficient transportation infrastructure.

0
Nigeria Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
17 mins ago
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Residents of Nasarawa State in Nigeria have voiced their discontent towards Governor Abdullahi Sule over the seemingly abandoned N3.2 billion Idadu-Agbashi 24-kilometer road project in Doma Local Government Area. Launched in December 2021, this project was projected to be accomplished by December 2022. Yet, it remains in a state of incompletion with work having stalled
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
2 hours ago
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
Actress Eniola Badmus's Gratitude to Seyi Tinubu Sparks Social Media Debate on Socioeconomic Inequality
31 mins ago
Actress Eniola Badmus's Gratitude to Seyi Tinubu Sparks Social Media Debate on Socioeconomic Inequality
Cadbury Nigeria Proposes Debt-to-Equity Swap Amidst Foreign Exchange Challenges
45 mins ago
Cadbury Nigeria Proposes Debt-to-Equity Swap Amidst Foreign Exchange Challenges
FUT Minna Refutes Claims of Employing Fake Professors Amidst Wider Controversy in Nigerian Universities
47 mins ago
FUT Minna Refutes Claims of Employing Fake Professors Amidst Wider Controversy in Nigerian Universities
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
2 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
9 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
12 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
13 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
14 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
15 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
17 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
17 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
17 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
17 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app