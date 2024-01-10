Deteriorating Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road Sparks Outcry in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the deteriorating condition of the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road has sparked substantial concern amongst motorists and the Kano community at large. The vital road, which connects Kano with four other states and the Niger Republic, is currently in a state of disrepair, leading to heightened criticism and calls for immediate action from the Federal Government.

Calls for Urgent Dualization

The road was earmarked for dualisation by the Federal Government, a project that has since been abandoned due to non-release of funds, leading to its current deplorable state. This situation has not only inconvenienced motorists but also poses a significant risk to their safety. The community leaders are now urging the government to expedite the completion of the project.

The Threat of Protest

Further escalating the situation, the Kano community has threatened to organize a protest directed towards the National Assembly if there is no tangible progress in the road’s repair and enhancement. The community’s frustration is not ungrounded, given the road’s importance to transportation and the movement of farm products. The dualisation of the road is not just a project; it’s a necessity that holds the potential to boost socio-economic activities and enhance security in the region.

An Appeal for Governmental Action

It is clear that the deteriorating condition of the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road is a pressing issue that demands immediate governmental intervention. The potential risks to travelers and the inhibitions to economic growth and security posed by the dilapidated road cannot be underestimated. The Kano community, motorists, and commuters are looking to the government for a swift and effective response to ensure safe and efficient transportation infrastructure.