Delta State Police Transfer Traditional Ruler to Military Authorities in Connection with Soldiers' Killing

The Delta State Police Command has handed over Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom in Ugheli South Local Government Area, to military authorities. This development was confirmed by SP Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, during a briefing with reporters in Warri on Friday.

Ikolo voluntarily turned himself in to the police in Asaba on Thursday, after which he was transferred to the military. He is among the eight individuals wanted by the military for their alleged involvement in the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama Community, Ughelli South, on March 14, 2024.

The soldiers were ambushed and killed while on a peacekeeping mission to Okuama community. Alongside the traditional ruler, the President-General of Ewu, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, and six others were also declared wanted by the military.

Prior to surrendering himself to the police, Ikolo vehemently denied any involvement in the incident, expressing shock at being implicated in the list of wanted persons. He maintained his innocence, stating that such actions went against his personal beliefs and Catholic faith.

"I have no hand in the killings, I have no hand in encouraging anybody to kill anybody, it is against my philosophy as a human being and my faith as a Catholic," Ikolo asserted.

He further revealed that efforts were underway by the state government to reconcile the differences within the kingdom before the tragic incident occurred. Ikolo emphasized his lack of knowledge regarding the situation and his focus on establishing governance structures within the kingdom.

"I barely know anything right now, I have no information, I know nothing, I am only just in the process of setting up a structure to enable me rule in the kingdom," he stated.

As investigations continue into the killings, Ikolo's transfer to military authorities marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the slain soldiers and their families, as well as the broader implications for peace and security in the region.