Delta State Governor Presents Land Certificates to Nigerian Navy, Bolstering National Security

In a significant development that underscores the commitment to ensuring maritime security, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, presented Certificates of Occupancy for 3,747 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy. This land will play a pivotal role in establishing a Forward Operation Base in Escravos, located in the Warri South West Local Government Area.

Strengthening National Security

The certificates were ceremoniously handed over to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, during his visit to the Governor at the Government House in Asaba. The move represents a significant stride towards bolstering national security, with the Navy’s Forward Operation Base set to enhance surveillance and ensure safety in the region’s waterways.

Commendation for the Navy

During the meeting, Governor Oborevwori extended his gratitude to the Navy and other security agencies for their substantial role in maintaining peace in the state’s waterways. He lauded their efforts and expressed his administration’s intention to sustain and strengthen this partnership with security agencies. The Governor pointed out the Navy’s significant contribution to security since his tenure began seven months ago and acknowledged the improved conditions in Delta State compared to other states.

The MORE Agenda and Future Commitments

The Governor reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing peace and security in the state, a key aspect of his MORE Agenda. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration with the Navy and other security agencies in achieving these goals. In response, Vice Admiral Ogalla expressed his gratitude to the state government for its support. He emphasized the Navy’s pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain and oil assets, vital components for the country’s economic well-being. Ogalla underscored the necessity for continued collaboration with coastal states like Delta, acknowledging the state’s efforts, including the construction of a jetty at the Naval Base in Warri.