en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Delta State Governor Presents Land Certificates to Nigerian Navy, Bolstering National Security

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Delta State Governor Presents Land Certificates to Nigerian Navy, Bolstering National Security

In a significant development that underscores the commitment to ensuring maritime security, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, presented Certificates of Occupancy for 3,747 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy. This land will play a pivotal role in establishing a Forward Operation Base in Escravos, located in the Warri South West Local Government Area.

Strengthening National Security

The certificates were ceremoniously handed over to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, during his visit to the Governor at the Government House in Asaba. The move represents a significant stride towards bolstering national security, with the Navy’s Forward Operation Base set to enhance surveillance and ensure safety in the region’s waterways.

Commendation for the Navy

During the meeting, Governor Oborevwori extended his gratitude to the Navy and other security agencies for their substantial role in maintaining peace in the state’s waterways. He lauded their efforts and expressed his administration’s intention to sustain and strengthen this partnership with security agencies. The Governor pointed out the Navy’s significant contribution to security since his tenure began seven months ago and acknowledged the improved conditions in Delta State compared to other states.

The MORE Agenda and Future Commitments

The Governor reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing peace and security in the state, a key aspect of his MORE Agenda. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration with the Navy and other security agencies in achieving these goals. In response, Vice Admiral Ogalla expressed his gratitude to the state government for its support. He emphasized the Navy’s pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain and oil assets, vital components for the country’s economic well-being. Ogalla underscored the necessity for continued collaboration with coastal states like Delta, acknowledging the state’s efforts, including the construction of a jetty at the Naval Base in Warri.

0
Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
24 mins ago
ACAMB Mourns the Loss of Publicity Secretary, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo
The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) mourns the loss of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who passed away on December 17, 2023. Mr. Imoyo died following a brief illness and breathed his last at the First Cardiology in Ikoyi, Lagos. This sorrowful announcement was made by ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa,
ACAMB Mourns the Loss of Publicity Secretary, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo
Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action
46 mins ago
Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action
Father and Son Accused of Incestuous Rape Await Trial in Ibadan
1 hour ago
Father and Son Accused of Incestuous Rape Await Trial in Ibadan
Governor Obaseki Calls for Support at the 27th Auchi Day Celebration
25 mins ago
Governor Obaseki Calls for Support at the 27th Auchi Day Celebration
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
43 mins ago
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
44 mins ago
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
Latest Headlines
World News
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
38 seconds
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
1 min
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
2 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
2 mins
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
4 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
5 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
6 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
6 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
6 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
52 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app