Military

Delta State Governor Commends Nigerian Army’s Efforts in Curbing Oil Theft

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Delta State Governor Commends Nigerian Army’s Efforts in Curbing Oil Theft

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has lauded the Nigerian Army and various security agencies for their remarkable efforts in thwarting oil theft and facilitating peace and infrastructural advancement across the state. The commendation was expressed during the combined 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) for Headquarters 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion at the 181 Amphibious Battalion New Barracks, Alifikede.

A Recognition of Service

Represented by Commissioner for Works, Charles Aniagwu, the Governor highlighted the sacrifices and triumphs of the Army in countering oil theft and other criminal activities. He extolled the security forces for their integral role in promoting peace, spearheading infrastructure development, and fostering unity throughout Delta State, including their significant contribution during the 2023 general election.

Promise of Continued Support

Oborevwori assured the Army of the state government’s unrelenting support and paid homage to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the state. He encouraged the security forces to maintain their unwavering dedication to service and the relentless pursuit of peace.

WASA: A Tradition of Solidarity

Brig. Gen. S. Aliyu, the Commander of 63 Brigade, described WASA as a long-standing tradition that fosters solidarity within the military community. The event features a myriad of cultural activities and local food exhibitions, serving as a platform to celebrate the Army’s annual accomplishments and to strengthen unity among soldiers and their families. Lt. Col. A. N. Abubakar of the 181 Amphibious Battalion emphasized the importance of WASA in recognizing the achievements of the Army and promoting camaraderie among the military community.

0
Military Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

