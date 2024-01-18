Delta State Government Pledges Equitable Road Infrastructure Development

Delta State, Nigeria, is on the cusp of a transformative era in its road infrastructure development, with the state government pledging a commitment to fairness and equality.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, emphasized the government's dedication to developing road infrastructure equitably across the state, with no preferential treatment or neglect for any area.

'No sacred cows' is the new edict when it comes to the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Delta State.

This policy of non-discrimination in public works reflects a comprehensive approach to development planning, aiming to rectify historical imbalances in infrastructure development that have disadvantaged certain areas.

Oborevwori made it clear that the government will ensure all regions of the state receive their fair share of road improvements, effectively connecting urban and rural communities in a bid to promote inclusive growth.