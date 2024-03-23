Delta State Confirms Four Cases of Lassa Fever Across Local Government Areas

The Delta State Government has officially confirmed four cases of Lassa Fever across four local government areas in the state. The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, during a press briefing in Asaba, the state capital.

Dr. Onojaeme identified the affected local government areas as Okpe, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ndokwa East. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting a fatality rate of 50% among the confirmed cases. While the general fatality rate for Lassa fever ranges from 1% to 15%, the state government is intensifying efforts to curb transmission and mitigate further spread.

Public Health Measures and Advocacy

In response to the outbreak, Dr. Onojaeme urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and avoid exposing food to rats, which are known carriers of the Lassa virus. He highlighted ongoing advocacy efforts aimed at raising awareness among health workers and sensitizing the public to recognize and report suspected cases promptly.

Dr. Onojaeme also disclosed the establishment of Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) across the state to monitor the situation closely and disseminate vital information to residents. Additionally, the state government has collaborated with the Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State to expedite the testing process, reducing the turnaround time for Lassa fever test results from 72 hours to less than 24 hours.

Collaborative Approach and Multi-Sectoral Response

Dr. Mildred Igumbor, the State Epidemiologist, underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that even one case of Lassa fever constitutes an outbreak. She emphasized the importance of collective action across sectors to combat the disease effectively. The state government has established a multi-sectoral EOC comprising officials from various ministries, including Environment and Agriculture and Natural Resources, along with partners and subject matter experts. This collaborative platform facilitates coordinated efforts to address the outbreak and prevent further transmission of Lassa fever in Delta State.