Delta State Assembly Reverses 24-Year Job Termination, Orders Restoration and Compensation

The Delta State House of Assembly has made a landmark decision to overturn the 24-year-old termination of Emmanuel Emenetie's employment by the Post Primary Education Board. Emenetie, who filed a petition with the Assembly in 2000, sought redress for his wrongful dismissal and demanded restoration to his former position as Permanent Secretary, along with financial compensation for the years he was out of work.

Unanimous Decision and Call for Restitution

During their session chaired by Speaker Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, the Members of Parliament unanimously ruled in favor of Emenetie, declaring his dismissal unlawful and ordering its reversal. Furthermore, they recommended that Emenetie be reinstated with full financial benefits, including all salaries, emoluments, and entitlements from the date of his wrongful termination to the present.

Directive for Compliance and Follow-up Measures

In a comprehensive resolution, the House directed the Chairman of the Post Primary Education Board and the Head of Service of Delta State to ensure immediate compliance with the Assembly's directives. Specifically, Emenetie is to be retired at the grade level of a Director, in alignment with his present rank, and all financial dues are to be settled promptly. The Deputy Speaker was assigned the responsibility of overseeing the compliance process, underscoring the House's commitment to ensuring justice for Emenetie.

Implications and Symbolism of the Ruling

The Delta State Assembly's decision signifies a significant victory for employee rights and serves as a precedent for addressing similar cases of wrongful termination and injustice in the public sector. By rectifying Emenetie's dismissal and ordering restitution, the Assembly has demonstrated its commitment to upholding fairness and accountability in the state's administrative processes. The ruling also underscores the vital role of legislative oversight in safeguarding the rights and interests of citizens against administrative abuses and injustices.