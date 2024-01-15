Defying Norms in Nigeria: A Shift Towards Technology

In an era where the conventional norms of career paths are being challenged, two Nigerians, Chima Ihueze and Blessing Uwaje, have emerged as symbols of change. Both made unconventional shifts in their careers, pursuing their passions in the realm of computer science and cybersecurity respectively, against societal expectations and personal obstacles.

Breaking Away from Traditional Paths

Chima Ihueze ventured into the world of computer science after spending eight years in medical school. Despite opposition from family, friends, and mentors who warned against wasting potential, Ihueze was determined to follow his passion. His tenacity bore fruit when he graduated with a first-class degree, emerging as a beacon of inspiration for individuals uncertain about breaking traditional career norms.

A Father's Encouragement and A Lucrative Field

Blessing Uwaje, on the other hand, had a first-class degree in communications but was urged by her father to shift her focus to a more technical field. Initially struggling with an online cybersecurity and programming course, Uwaje found the subject uninteresting and challenging. However, understanding the high-demand and lucrative nature of cybersecurity, which can yield an average salary of £80k annually, she persevered, transforming her career path.

Nigeria's Steps Towards Bridging the Tech Skills Gap

Parallel to these individual achievements, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has taken significant strides in promoting the growth of the IT sector in Nigeria. The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) recently unbundled the Higher National Diploma (HND) in Computer Science programme into four distinct specialisations, including Cybersecurity. This step is seen as crucial in bridging skills gaps in the country. Furthermore, NITDA has established the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) to nurture talent and equip interns with the skills needed for the digital revolution. In a related development, Parallel Wireless has deployed 1,500 O RAN sites across Africa, partnering with local telecommunications providers and governments, including Nigeria, to expand mobile connectivity in challenging environments.