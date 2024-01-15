DeeOne Claims Highest Earnings from Events Among Big Brother Naija Alumni

Former Big Brother Naija star and comedian, DeeOne, has publicized a claim that he holds the title of the highest-earning alumnus from the reality show, excluding its host Ebuka.

He further cited that actor Tobi Bakre’s earnings from events are in close proximity to his own. This revelation was made during a video message shared via his Instagram page, where he also highlighted a recent gig at a Coca-Cola event in Lagos, from which he said he pocketed a hefty N3 million.

DeeOne, in his social media video, insisted that he is a highly sought-after event host and is currently associated with Coca-Cola.

