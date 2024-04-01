Deadly Communal Clash in Benue: Two Dead, Houses Torched Amidst Ethnic Tension

In a harrowing incident that underscores the fragile ethnic tensions in Nigeria, the Ajetachi community near Makurdi, Benue State, became the epicenter of violence between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups. This latest conflict, ensuing in the late hours of Sunday and continuing into Easter Monday, tragically resulted in two fatalities and several houses being set ablaze.

Advertisment

Roots of Conflict

The clash reportedly began when youths from the Jukun and Tiv communities engaged in a violent confrontation. Eyewitness Nura Umah conveyed to journalists that the altercation led to significant property damage, with numerous houses in the area burnt to the ground. Among the casualties were an okada (motorcycle taxi) rider and a leather hawker, both of whom lost their lives in the chaos. Additionally, during a church service on Monday, two individuals were shot and are currently receiving medical attention, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Authorities' Response

Advertisment

Efforts to reach the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Emmanuel Adesina, for a statement have been unsuccessful, leaving the community anxious for answers and action. The absence of an immediate police response has raised concerns about the efficiency of law enforcement in quelling communal tensions and protecting civilians during such outbreaks of violence.

Impact on the Community

The socio-economic fabric of the Ajetachi community has been severely disrupted, with residents losing homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. The incident not only reflects the ongoing ethnic conflicts that plague parts of Nigeria but also underscores the urgent need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms and community policing strategies. As the community begins to recover from the immediate effects of the clash, the deeper societal rifts that contributed to the violence remain a pressing challenge for both local leaders and national authorities.