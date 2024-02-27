Deadly Assault in Nasarawa: Village Head, Police Officers, 11 Civilians Killed by Gunmen

In the early hours of Monday, a serene village in Toto Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State, Katakpa, became the scene of a horrific attack. Unknown gunmen launched a deadly assault, claiming the lives of 14 individuals, including the village head, two police officers, and 11 civilians. This tragic event has thrust the community into a state of mourning and shock, questioning the security of their once-peaceful village.

Chronology of the Attack

The attack commenced around 2 am, with the gunmen initially targeting a police outpost within the community. Following their assault on the outpost, the attackers turned their violence towards the villagers. Ibrahim Shuaibu, a local resident, recounted the attackers setting ablaze several homes and firing indiscriminately at those attempting to flee the chaos. The village head, Abubakar Ahmadu, was among those killed in the attack, leaving the community in further despair.

Official Response and Community Reaction

The Chairman of Toto LGA, Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, confirmed the incident but was unable to provide a detailed account of the civilian casualties, citing his attendance at an event with the Deputy Governor in Umaisha as the reason. The Nasarawa State Police Command's spokesman, Ramhan Nansel, had not issued any statements regarding the attack at the time of the report. The absence of immediate official details has heightened the community's anxiety and calls for justice and increased security measures.

Background and Implications

This attack is not an isolated incident in Katakpa. It follows a previous assault on January 1, 2024, where eight people were killed, indicating a troubling pattern of violence in the area. The reasons behind these attacks remain unclear, but the recurring nature of such incidents underscores the urgent need for effective intervention to prevent further loss of life and to restore peace in the community.

The tragedy in Katakpa has left deep scars on the village and raised significant concerns regarding the security situation in Nasarawa State. As the community mourns, there is a collective call for answers and action to prevent such attacks in the future. The loss of lives, including key figures like the village head and law enforcement officers, underscores the severity of the situation and the pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to address the underlying issues contributing to this violence.