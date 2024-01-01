en English
Business

Deadlines Announced for Annual Tax Returns in Delta State, Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
In a crucial update concerning tax compliance in Nigeria, a directive has been issued outlining the deadlines for annual tax return filings for the fiscal year 2023 in Delta State. Under the stipulations of the Personal Income Tax Act of 2004, as amended, employers and self-employed individuals have until January 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, to submit their returns.

Directive Issued by Delta State Internal Revenue Service

This directive was issued by none other than Mr. Solomon Ighrakpata, the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Internal Revenue Service. The statement emphasized the legal obligations of taxpayers, and the hefty penalties awaiting those who fail to comply. Penalties can reach as high as N500,000 for corporate bodies, and N50,000 for individuals, upon conviction.

Automating the Tax Administration Process

To facilitate the tax administration process and make it more efficient, the state’s tax administration will be fully automated by the end of the first quarter of 2024. This move will enable online filing of tax returns, a significant step towards digitalizing Nigeria’s tax system.

Preparation for Tax Return Filings

Taxpayers are advised to prepare necessary documents in advance to ensure a smooth filing process. These documents include Pay As You Earn information, evidence of directors’ tax payments, withholding tax receipts, and business premises renewal evidence, among others. The Internal Revenue Service has also highlighted the availability of self-service pages on its website to facilitate taxpayer engagement and ease the process of tax return filing.

Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

