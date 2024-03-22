Deadline Approaching for Edo State Governorship Election Nominations

Less than three days remain until the March 24 deadline for candidate submissions for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, but eight out of the 18 political parties seeking participation have yet to file their nominations on the special portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC Urges Timely Submission of Nominations Amidst Deadline Warning

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, emphasized the importance of adhering to the deadline, stating that there would be no extensions. With only a handful of days left, political parties must upload the list and personal particulars of their candidates to the dedicated web portal by March 24. Failure to comply could jeopardize their participation in the upcoming election.

Media's Role in Strengthening Democracy and Combatting Misinformation

Yakubu highlighted the crucial role of the media in fostering democracy by urging them to scrutinize and report on the primaries with the same diligence as the main election conducted by INEC. As gatekeepers of information, media organizations play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the electoral process. Moreover, Yakubu emphasized the threat of fake news and misinformation in today's digital age and called upon the media to continue being vigilant against such narratives, reaffirming INEC's commitment to working closely with them to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.