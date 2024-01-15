en English
Nigeria

Daysman Oyakhilome: Carving a Unique Path in the Christian World

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
In the world of Christian spiritual leadership, the Oyakhilome family has been a beacon of faith, love, and positive influence. The recent emergence of Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, nephew of renowned Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, as a significant figure in the Christian landscape, underscores the family’s vibrant legacy of service and spiritual enlightenment.

Daysman: A Spiritual Leader in His Own Right

Daysman’s spiritual journey, deeply influenced by his uncle’s teachings, has been marked by a commitment to compassion, love, and impactful service. The strong faith foundation, built on the bedrock of his spiritually rich upbringing, has propelled him to step out of his uncle’s shadow and lead his own endeavors. This has been evidenced in his philanthropic work, particularly in the field of education, where he has launched initiatives to support underprivileged children through scholarships and mentorship.

Teachings of Pastor Chris: A Guiding Light

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s teachings on love, faith, and prayer have been instrumental in shaping Daysman’s beliefs. Inspired by these profound teachings, Daysman has engaged in spiritual leadership, sharing these insights with others. His engagements aim to tackle societal issues and promote positive change, often partnering with like-minded individuals and organizations to broaden the impact.

Oyakhilome Family: A Legacy of Ministry and Service

The Oyakhilome family’s dedication to ministry extends beyond Pastor Chris and Daysman. Pastor Chris’ daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene, and other family members like Kathy Woghiren and Ken Oyakhilome, continue to contribute to the family’s legacy. They are actively involved in various charitable and community activities, spreading love, hope, and spiritual enlightenment, guided by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s teachings.

Among the family’s numerous contributions is the daily devotional series ‘Rhapsody of Realities’, led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The series, translated into all 7,858 languages of the world, is a testament to Pastor Chris’ global influence and commitment to sharing the word of God. Another noteworthy endeavor is the Global December 31st New Year’s Eve Service with Pastor Chris, organized by Loveworld Inc. The event, broadcast worldwide, stands as a pivotal moment of spiritual renewal and affirmation.

Through their various initiatives and engagements, the Oyakhilome family remains steadfast in their mission to spread love, hope, and faith, upholding a legacy that resonates deeply within the global Christian community.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

