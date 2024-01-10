Davido’s ‘Like’ Triggers Social Media Turmoil

Nigerian music sensation, Davido has ignited a whirlwind of reaction on social media. The triggering event was Davido’s like on a video post seemingly mocking ex-Big Brother Naija celebrity, Tacha. The video in question showcases Zlatan, another prominent Nigerian singer, performing a diss track loaded with derogatory insinuations about Tacha’s alleged body odour.

A Social Media Stir

The ripple effect of Davido’s simple act of pressing the ‘like’ button has been nothing short of dramatic. The video gained significant traction following Davido’s engagement, leading to a deluge of comments from netizens. The spectrum of reactions has been wide and intense. On one side, there are those who find humour in the mockery, while on the other, voices rise in indignation, slamming the act as disrespectful and devoid of humour.

Davido in the Eye of the Storm

As the debate rages on, a proportion of the discontent is directed at Davido. The singer is facing criticism for lending his tacit support to the mockery by liking the video. To many of his disappointed fans, this act seemed uncharacteristically insensitive. However, there are others who shrug off the incident as a harmless social media interaction, maintaining that the criticism is blown out of proportion.

Zlatan’s Role in the Controversy

While Davido is bearing the brunt of the backlash, Zlatan isn’t entirely off the hook. The ‘Zanku’ hitmaker is being called out for the creation of the diss track in the first place. Critics argue that his song doesn’t just mock Tacha; it contributes to a culture that shames and belittles individuals for aspects they have little control over. Notwithstanding the controversy, some sections of the social media populace are defending Zlatan, claiming that his song is merely a product of artistic expression.