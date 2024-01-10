en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Davido’s ‘Like’ Triggers Social Media Turmoil

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Davido’s ‘Like’ Triggers Social Media Turmoil

Nigerian music sensation, Davido has ignited a whirlwind of reaction on social media. The triggering event was Davido’s like on a video post seemingly mocking ex-Big Brother Naija celebrity, Tacha. The video in question showcases Zlatan, another prominent Nigerian singer, performing a diss track loaded with derogatory insinuations about Tacha’s alleged body odour.

A Social Media Stir

The ripple effect of Davido’s simple act of pressing the ‘like’ button has been nothing short of dramatic. The video gained significant traction following Davido’s engagement, leading to a deluge of comments from netizens. The spectrum of reactions has been wide and intense. On one side, there are those who find humour in the mockery, while on the other, voices rise in indignation, slamming the act as disrespectful and devoid of humour.

Davido in the Eye of the Storm

As the debate rages on, a proportion of the discontent is directed at Davido. The singer is facing criticism for lending his tacit support to the mockery by liking the video. To many of his disappointed fans, this act seemed uncharacteristically insensitive. However, there are others who shrug off the incident as a harmless social media interaction, maintaining that the criticism is blown out of proportion.

Zlatan’s Role in the Controversy

While Davido is bearing the brunt of the backlash, Zlatan isn’t entirely off the hook. The ‘Zanku’ hitmaker is being called out for the creation of the diss track in the first place. Critics argue that his song doesn’t just mock Tacha; it contributes to a culture that shames and belittles individuals for aspects they have little control over. Notwithstanding the controversy, some sections of the social media populace are defending Zlatan, claiming that his song is merely a product of artistic expression.

0
Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
36 seconds ago
Sarkin Arewa Nupe Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail Receives Traditional Title and Inaugurates Islamic Institute
Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail, newly bestowed with the title of Sarkin Arewa Nupe, extended his heartfelt thanks to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, for the acknowledgment. Abubakar, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, was commended by Ismail for entrusting him and other representatives from the Maasaba
Sarkin Arewa Nupe Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail Receives Traditional Title and Inaugurates Islamic Institute
Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming
28 mins ago
Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
29 mins ago
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
UK High Commissioner Highlights Role of Nigerian Diaspora, Seeks Deeper Collaboration
10 mins ago
UK High Commissioner Highlights Role of Nigerian Diaspora, Seeks Deeper Collaboration
Nigeria Police Rescue Kidnapped Hotelier Following Violent Abduction and Ransom Payment
20 mins ago
Nigeria Police Rescue Kidnapped Hotelier Following Violent Abduction and Ransom Payment
Unemployed Man Faces Charges for Alleged Phone Theft in Abuja
26 mins ago
Unemployed Man Faces Charges for Alleged Phone Theft in Abuja
Latest Headlines
World News
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
33 seconds
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
2 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
3 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
3 mins
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
4 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
4 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
4 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
4 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
6 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app