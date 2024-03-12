Davido Endorses Wife Chioma as 'Best Chef Ever', Teases New Album to Kai Cenat

Popular Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, recently made headlines during an interaction with American content creator, Kai Cenat, in Lagos, Nigeria. In a warm exchange, Davido not only praised his wife, Chioma Rowland, for her unparalleled culinary skills but also dropped exclusive details about his highly anticipated new album.

Culinary Praise and Album Tease

While hosting Kai Cenat, who is currently in Nigeria filming a documentary, Davido expressed regret that his wife, Chioma, renowned as Chef Chi, was not present to showcase her cooking prowess. "My wife is the best Chef ever, if she was around, she’d have cooked you the best food," Davido stated, highlighting Chioma's exceptional culinary talent. Amidst their engaging conversation, Davido revealed that his upcoming music project is complete, featuring 15 tracks and 6 collaborations, sparking excitement among fans and music enthusiasts.

A Star-Studded Meetup

The meeting between Davido and Cenat was not just a casual get-together but a star-studded event that saw the involvement of several notable figures from the entertainment industry. Davido introduced Cenat to his manager, Asa Asika, his signee Logos Olori, the famous Cubana Chiefpriest, and others. The group later headed to a top club and restaurant in Lagos Island, where they enjoyed a lavish evening, further cementing Davido's reputation as a gracious host and a pivotal figure in the global music scene.

Anticipation Builds for New Album

Davido's announcement of his new album has added to the growing anticipation for the release. Following a successful worldwide tour and a Grammy-nominated fourth album in 2023, the details shared by Davido hint at another groundbreaking project. With collaborations rumored with artists like Odumodublvck and TAYC, fans are eagerly waiting for what promises to be an enriching musical journey. The strategic timing of the album's release, potentially ahead of the 2024 Grammy nominations deadline, suggests Davido is eyeing further acclaim in the music industry.

As Davido continues to make waves with his music and personal life, his endorsement of Chioma as the 'best chef ever' adds a personal touch to his public persona, showcasing a side of him that fans adore. With his new album on the horizon, Davido's influence in the music world seems set to grow even further, promising more hits and possibly more culinary adventures.