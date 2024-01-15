Subscribe

Davido Adeleke Acquires New Property in Eko Atlantic City

Nigerian artist Davido Adeleke acquires a new property in Lagos's Eko Atlantic city, generating a warm response from fans who see it as a step towards securing a future for his children.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
New Update
Renowned Nigerian musician, Davido Adeleke, has reportedly added another feather to his cap with the acquisition of a new property in the exclusive Eko Atlantic city in Lagos, Nigeria.

The news broke when a video surfaced on his social media accounts, showing him visiting the site alongside a Caucasian contractor, surveying the burgeoning coastal location.

The footage has since generated a warm response from his fans, who commended him for his investment.

Many see this as a step towards securing a legacy for his children, a contrast to the typical struggles many Nigerians face.

