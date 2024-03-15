Dare Olaitan Advocates for Nollywood Support: Tax Breaks, National Fund Essential

Filmmaker Dare Olaitan has highlighted the crucial need for governmental and private sector support to further the advancement of Nigeria's film industry, Nollywood. In a recent discussion, Olaitan underscored the importance of tax benefits, production rebates, and the establishment of a National Fund dedicated to sponsoring films that promote Nigeria's image, drawing parallels with initiatives like the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Navigating Challenges in Filmmaking

Olaitan shared insights into the making of his latest movie, 'Ajosepo', a narrative woven around traditional beliefs and the complexities of love and family. The film delves into the concept of 'magun' - a charm believed to punish adulterers, serving as a medium to explore deeper themes such as the repercussions of parental errors on the lives of their offspring. Despite facing scheduling difficulties and challenges posed by the humid weather, Olaitan praised the dedication and talent of his cast, which significantly contributed to overcoming the production hurdles.

From Assistant to Auteur

Reflecting on his journey from working as a personal assistant on movie sets to becoming a prominent filmmaker, Olaitan emphasized the importance of respect and treatment of every individual involved in the production process. He credits his early experiences for shaping his approach to filmmaking, stressing that every team member plays a vital role in the creation of a successful movie. Olaitan's storytelling preferences have evolved towards thriller and horror genres, influenced by the practicalities of producing films in Nollywood's unique environment.

Hollywood vs. Nollywood: A Comparative Insight

Olaitan, an alumnus of the Colorado Film School in the United States, pointed out the stark differences between filmmaking in Hollywood and Nigeria, citing budget and time as the two most significant factors. He calls for increased investment in Nollywood to bridge these gaps and unlock the industry's full potential. By fostering a supportive environment through tax incentives and funding, Olaitan believes that Nollywood can achieve greater heights and continue to tell compelling stories that resonate with the Nigerian experience.

As Nollywood continues to carve its niche on the global stage, the insights from seasoned filmmakers like Dare Olaitan shed light on the path forward. The call for support is not just about financial investment but about recognizing and nurturing the rich tapestry of stories that Nollywood brings to the world. With the right measures in place, the industry can hope to not only sustain but thrive, ensuring that the narrative legacy of Nigeria is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.