Dangote Refinery Set to Release Petrol into Markets by May

Dr. Ralph Arokoyo, CEO of AF Ralph Oil and Gas Ventures, has revealed that Dangote Refinery will commence the release of petrol into the market by May, signaling a significant milestone in Nigeria's petroleum sector.

Arokoyo's statement comes in the wake of the Dangote refinery's recent acknowledgment of supplying diesel to marketers. Speaking in a Punch interview, Arokoyo expressed optimism about the refinery's upcoming release of petroleum, stating, "The petroleum would be ready in May, which is the next month. Given that PMS is mostly utilized by Nigerians, we have optimism regarding this."

Echoing Arokoyo's sentiments, a senior official at the Dangote refinery, who spoke anonymously, verified the sale of diesel to marketers and confirmed that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as gasoline, would soon be available for purchase.

The official emphasized that the Dangote refinery's entry into the market would lead to lower fuel prices nationwide. "The product (diesel) is everywhere, and they (marketers) have easy access to it. The product has been on sale to marketers since last week, and the transactions have been smoother," the official stated.

Furthermore, the insider predicted a reduction in fuel prices across various locations in the country, citing the refinery's operations as a driving force behind this anticipated price decrease. Already, fuel prices have begun to decline in many parts of Lagos since the commencement of product release to marketers.

The impending availability of petrol from the Dangote refinery marks a significant development in Nigeria's quest for energy self-sufficiency and is expected to positively impact the country's economy and energy landscape.