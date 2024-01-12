en English
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World’s Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World’s Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria

In the early hours of a recent Friday, Nigeria awoke to a new era of self-sufficiency in petroleum products as the Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, commenced operations. The refinery’s inauguration follows the delivery of six million barrels of crude oil, marking the beginning of a journey that may end the nation’s dependency on imported fuel.

Built by business tycoon Aliko Dangote, the Dangote Refinery is strategically located at the Lekki Free Zone on the outskirts of Lagos city. With a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery is expected to meet 100% of Nigeria’s demand for refined products such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet fuel. This vast capacity, exceeding local demand, positions the refinery to emerge as a significant player in the export market.

A $19 Billion Investment in Nigeria’s Future

The refinery, a project costing approximately $19 billion, is a testament to Nigeria’s potential for industrial growth. Its initial crude supplies were received last year, setting the stage for the preparatory stages of the megaproject. Although the project was initially scheduled to open in 2021, it was formally inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The commencement of the Dangote Refinery’s operations is in line with the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu. The president has shown a commitment to attracting foreign investment and promoting long-term growth by ending fuel subsidies and floating the naira currency. The refinery’s operations also coincide with the anticipation of the Port Harcourt refinery beginning production soon, further strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global oil industry.

The Dangote Refinery’s operations herald a new dawn for Nigeria’s economy. By potentially ending the country’s dependency on imported fuel, it provides a beacon of hope for a future where Nigeria stands as a self-reliant and formidable player in the world’s petroleum market.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

