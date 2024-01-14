en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria’s Fuel Independence

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria’s Fuel Independence

It’s a landmark moment for Nigeria, as the Dangote refinery, the continent’s most extensive diesel and aviation fuel refinery, has commenced production. The refinery, capable of refining 650,000 barrels per day, is set to terminate Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports upon reaching its full operational capacity.

Built by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, the refinery construction has seen a fair share of delays. Now, however, the facility is projected to have its products on the market within a month. The timeline for achieving full capacity production or the initiation of petrol refining remains undisclosed.

Pioneering Economic Shift

Estimated to cost $19 billion, the refinery is strategically housed in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos City. Despite being Africa’s top energy producer, Nigeria has been reliant on imported fuel due to inadequate refining capacity. The Dangote refinery is set to redefine this narrative by rendering Nigeria self-sufficient in fuel production.

The refinery also positions Nigeria as a potential fuel exporter to neighboring West African countries, promising to considerably alter the oil trading dynamics in the Atlantic Basin.

Path to Fuel Independence

The refinery has initiated test runs following the arrival of its sixth crude oil cargo. The country, which has historically bartered crude oil for petrol, has faced numerous economic challenges. Fuel imports and subsidies have significantly impacted its foreign exchange reserves.

The inauguration of the refinery was conducted earlier this year by former President Muhammadu Buhari, with operations initially slated to commence in June. The current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has since discontinued the long-standing fuel subsidy and has made moves to float the naira currency.

Revamping the Energy Landscape

This step is part of a broader economic reform aimed at inviting foreign investment and driving long-term growth. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with its refined products currently stored in the refinery’s tanks, is awaiting approval to hit the domestic market.

With a loading capacity of 2,900 trucks a day and having received six million barrels of crude oil, the refinery’s products are poised to conform to Euro V specifications. This development is set to bring an end to fuel subsidies, high prices, and inconsistent supply in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone for the country’s fuel independence.

0
Business Energy Nigeria
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 mins ago
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
South Africa’s corruption scandals, often referred to as ‘state capture,’ continue to echo as Salim Essa, a former associate of the notorious Gupta family, has been served with a staggering tax bill of R2.6 billion. This substantial amount is a direct consequence of Essa’s involvement in numerous illicit transactions with state entities. Essa’s Corrupt Deals
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street
56 mins ago
Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
56 mins ago
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
34 mins ago
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
35 mins ago
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
43 mins ago
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
35 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
35 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
35 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
36 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
36 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
36 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
36 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
37 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
37 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app