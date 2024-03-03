Dana Air Champions Gender Equality: Supports One Million Man Walk, AWLO Summit in Uyo

In a powerful move to combat gender-based violence and promote inclusive decision-making, Dana Air has announced its partnership with the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) for the 2024 International Women's Day celebrations. The airline is set to support the One Million Man Walk and the Pan African HeforShe Summit scheduled for March 6 and 7 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. This initiative highlights the airline's commitment to advancing women and girls in society.

Ememobong Ettete, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, expressed pride in the airline's alignment with AWLO's values, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming events. Ettete remarked on Dana Air's recognition as the Most Gender-Friendly Airline of the Year for 2023 and its dedication to fostering inclusive leadership.

The airline's support for the One Million Man Walk and the AWLO conference not only reflects its commitment to gender equality but also marks its active role in addressing public health concerns tied to gender-based violence.

Empowering Women in Aviation

Dana Air's efforts extend beyond the upcoming events, showcasing a longstanding support for women in various sectors, including aviation. The airline has been instrumental in backing initiatives that encourage women's participation and leadership, reflecting a broader commitment to creating equitable opportunities for women to excel.

By rallying behind the AWLO conference and the One Million Man Walk, Dana Air aims to inspire collective action towards a more inclusive society, empowering women and girls across the globe.