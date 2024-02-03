CVL Celebrates 20th Anniversary with International Symposium in Lagos

The Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), a reputable institution established by Professor Pat Utomi in 2004, is marking its 20th anniversary in a grand style with a two-day international event in Lagos, Nigeria. This remarkable event, which also coincides with the 25th anniversary of Patitos Gang TV and Professor Utomi's 68th birthday, is slated for February 5 and 6, 2024.

The event commences with an Entrepreneurship Symposium stationed at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs. The theme for this symposium is 'Skills Driven Entrepreneurship.' The day will be headlined by Dr. Adiele Nwankwo and Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, along with a selection of eminent entrepreneurs from across the African continent. The symposium aims to discuss and promote the importance of skills in entrepreneurship, a critical factor for economic advancement in Africa.

Day Two: Leadership Symposium

The second day of the event will witness a Leadership Symposium and the much-anticipated launch of Professor Utomi's new book, 'Power, Politics, Public Policy Process and Performance' at the MUSON Centre.

The symposium's theme, 'Democracy, Governance and National Performance: The Mutual Relationship,' will be discussed by keynote speaker Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, co-speakers Professor Peter Lewis and Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega. Several esteemed governors and leaders are expected to partake in the discussion sessions.

CVL's Impact and Influence

Over the years, the CVL has been instrumental in shaping leaders through their programs and research. The organization has dedicated itself to cultivating value-driven leadership, an essential ingredient in the growth and development of any society.

The international symposium serves as a platform for intellectual discourse on national and African issues. The primary aim is to strengthen democracy, improve governance, and promote effective leadership, all of which are crucial for the progress of any nation.