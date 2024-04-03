Cross River State Plans to Recruit 6000 Additional Teachers to Address Shortage

The administration of Governor Bassey Otu in Cross River State has announced ambitious plans to hire at least 6000 more teachers to address the state's significant shortage in the education sector.

Stephen Odey, the Commissioner for Education, revealed this decision during a press conference held in his office on Tuesday. He underscored the pressing need for more educators, highlighting the current situation where some schools have only four or five teachers, and several government ministries and organizations are understaffed.

Odey outlined the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Education under Governor Otu's leadership, emphasizing the governor's commitment to addressing the teacher shortage by approving the recruitment drive.

To ensure sustained interest in teaching positions, various incentives will be offered, with a particular focus on recruiting candidates from local catchment areas, especially those residing in rural regions.

Additionally, Odey mentioned that previously marginalized teachers who have improved their qualifications will be reinstated as directed, further bolstering the teaching workforce.

Addressing concerns about cultism in schools, Odey assured the public that the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police are collaborating to tackle the issue, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for students and educators alike.