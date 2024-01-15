Cross River State Commits Support to Families of Fallen Heroes on 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

On the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Cross River State government, led by Governor Bassey Otu, pledged its continuous support to the families of fallen heroes. The announcement was made during a memorial service at the Presbyterian Church, Hope Waddell Parish in Calabar.

Standing by the Families

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Governor Bassey Otu reiterated the state’s commitment to the widows and legions of the deceased. He emphasized that their sacrifices have played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s current status and would not be forgotten. The state government committed to ensuring that these families are not left to face hardships alone.

Addressing Insecurity

During the event, Governor Otu commended the security agencies for their efforts in combating insecurity within the state. He encouraged them to continue their mission in maintaining peace within the state and the nation. He also highlighted that the government is prepared to provide necessary support.

The Importance of Sacrifice

The Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika, also spoke at the service. He underscored the importance of sacrifice for the nation and impelled Nigerians to reflect on its meaning. Akpanika further urged for peaceful coexistence among the country’s citizens.