Cross River Assembly Responds to Bakassi Fire Incident, Calls for Relief and Government Intervention

Members of the Cross River State House of Assembly have taken decisive action following a devastating fire incident in Ine-Abasi, a significant fishing settlement located in the Bakassi Local Government Area. The fire, which inflicted considerable damage approximately two months ago, reportedly originated from fishermen smoking their catches and subsequently resulted in the extensive destruction of numerous thatched houses within the area.

Addressing a Matter of Urgent Public Interest

The Assembly convened to discuss a Matter of Urgent Public Interest put forth by Eyo Bassey Edet, the representative for Bakassi State Constituency. The discussion culminated in an important resolution, calling upon the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide necessary relief materials to aid the affected residents. The proposed relief materials encompass construction supplies and fishing equipment, intended to assist the victims in reconstructing their homes and restoring their livelihoods.

Legislators' Response to the Crisis

The legislators expressed a deep sense of empathy towards the affected community, shedding light on the significant economic repercussions of the fire and the glaring absence of adequate firefighting resources in rural areas. Elvert Ayambem, the Speaker of the Assembly, acknowledged the incident's substantial impact on both the local and state economy. Ayambem's message resonated with the Assembly, highlighting the urgent need for proactive intervention.

Calling for Government Intervention

In response to the crisis, the Speaker instructed the clerk to draft a formal resolution addressed to Governor Bassey Otu. The resolution underlines the importance of government intervention in assisting the affected individuals, emphasizing the need to allocate resources and support to alleviate the challenges faced by the victims of the devastating fire.