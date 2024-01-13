en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Criminology Education in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Guide

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Criminology Education in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Guide

Nigeria, revered as an educational hub in Africa, boasts of universities that offer premier Criminology degrees. These institutions beckon students from across the continent, carving a niche in the interdisciplinary field of Criminology. The discipline, a scientific exploration of crime, its roots, prevention strategies, law enforcement, and the justice system, opens up a plethora of career avenues for graduates. Prospects range from Loss Prevention Officers, Private Investigators, Jury Consultants, to Probation Officers, Correctional Officers, Criminology Professors, Forensic Scientists, Clinical Social Workers, Lawyers, Police Detectives, and Criminal Profilers.

A Glimpse into Nigeria’s Criminology Education

Nigeria’s distinguished universities offering Criminology include the University of Jos, Federal University, Duste, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, University of Ilorin, Kaduna State University, Bayero University Kano, National Open University of Nigeria, Chrisland University, Western Delta University, and Lead City University. The University of Lagos, a leading state university, also offers Criminology, although the discipline is yet to gain widespread popularity in Nigeria.

Admission Requirements: A Roadmap

The general admission prerequisites across these universities usually demand a minimum of five credits in designated subjects, relevant JAMB/UTME subject combinations, and a study duration spanning 3 to 4 years for a Criminology degree. The rigorous admission process, coupled with limited spots, calls for excellent grades and successful entrance examination scores.

Beyond Academia: Career Prospects

Graduating with a Criminology degree from a Nigerian university opens the door to a diverse array of career opportunities. Whether it’s working as a Forensic Scientist, unearthing crucial evidence in criminal cases, or serving as a Probation Officer, guiding offenders towards a law-abiding life, a Criminology degree equips students with the skills to make meaningful contributions to society.

While polytechnics in Nigeria do not offer Criminology, a host of other reputable universities do. Prospective students should weigh their options, considering factors such as tuition fees and accommodation costs. An informed decision goes a long way in shaping a promising future in the captivating field of Criminology.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Vedic Scholar Mohit Pandey to Officiate at Ram Temple Consecration
Mohit Pandey, a scholar of ancient traditions and a devout practitioner of Vedic studies, is set to play a pivotal role in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. His seven-year study of the Samaveda at the Shri Venkateshwara Vedic University (SVVU) has equipped him with the knowledge and
Vedic Scholar Mohit Pandey to Officiate at Ram Temple Consecration
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
7 mins ago
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
9 mins ago
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
1 min ago
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins ago
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College
4 mins ago
University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College
Latest Headlines
World News
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
26 seconds
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
35 seconds
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
57 seconds
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
2 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
2 mins
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
2 mins
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
2 mins
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
2 mins
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app