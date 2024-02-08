Court Orders Arrest of Henry Edet Unung for Disregarding Child Maintenance Order

In a landmark decision echoing through the halls of justice, the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo ordered the arrest and detention of Henry Edet Unung. The ruling, delivered by Justice Ntong Ntong, was a stern response to Unung's flagrant disregard of a court order to provide maintenance for his three children.

The court's decision, handed down on February 8, 2024, came after repeated attempts to enforce compliance with the initial order. Unung was directed to pay a monthly maintenance allowance of N20,000, provide food items such as rice, beans, and garri, and cover school fees and medical expenses for his children.

A Trail of Disobedience

Despite the court's clear directive, Unung continued to defy the order. The court's patience was tested as it sought to enforce compliance, including issuing Form 48—a stark reminder of his obligations. Yet, Unung's disregard for the court's authority persisted, leading to the drastic measure of his incarceration.

Justice Ntong labeled Unung's behavior as 'satanic,' emphasizing that contempt of court, especially when it concerns the welfare of children, could not be tolerated. The court's decision to incarcerate Unung was grounded in the principle that decisions involving children should prioritize their best interests, in accordance with Section 1 of the Child Rights Law 2008 of Akwa Ibom State.

A Powerful Deterrent

The court's ruling sends a powerful message: disobedience of court orders, especially those concerning the welfare of children, will not be taken lightly. The power to punish those who disobey court orders is legitimate and inherent, and the Akwa Ibom State High Court has shown it is unafraid to enforce it.

As Unung begins his one-month sentence in the Uyo Correctional Centre, the hope is that his punishment will serve as a deterrent to others. More importantly, it is a step towards ensuring the rights and welfare of his children are upheld, as mandated by the law.