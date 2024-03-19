Court Dismisses Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye's Suit Against EFCC in $6bn Mambilla Scandal

In a significant legal development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Olu Agunloye, a former Minister of Power and Steel, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The suit, which alleged a violation of Agunloye's fundamental human rights by the EFCC, was related to his alleged involvement in the $6 billion Mambilla hydropower project contract awarded in 2003.

Legal Battle Over Rights and Investigations

Agunloye's legal challenge centered on what he described as arbitrary and malicious actions by the EFCC, including continuous invitations for interrogation regarding the contract awarded to Sunrise Power. He sought relief from the court to halt these actions, claiming they infringed on his rights to dignity, personal liberty, and freedom of movement. Additionally, Agunloye requested N100 million in damages. However, the EFCC countered these claims, stating that Agunloye's interview process was conducted professionally, lasting no more than three hours, with the presence of his legal representatives.

Judgment and Implications

Presiding Judge Obiora Egwuatu ruled that the lawsuit was an attempt by Agunloye to evade criminal investigation and impede the EFCC's mandated duties. Highlighting the lack of evidence supporting a breach of Agunloye's rights, Egwuatu emphasized that no fundamental right should prevent an investigative agency from performing its functions. The dismissal of the suit reinforces the authority of the EFCC to investigate alleged corruption and mismanagement related to the Mambilla hydropower project, a significant undertaking intended to boost Nigeria's power generation capacity.

Reflection on Anti-Corruption Efforts

The court's decision to dismiss Agunloye's lawsuit and impose a N500,000 fine underscores the ongoing challenges in Nigeria's fight against corruption, particularly in high-stakes projects like Mambilla. It serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between protecting individual rights and ensuring accountability in public service. As the investigation into the Mambilla project continues, this ruling may set a precedent for how similar cases are approached, highlighting the judiciary's role in supporting anti-corruption efforts without compromising legal and human rights.