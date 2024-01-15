Coronation Insurance Plc to Delist from NGX Ahead of Risk-based Capitalisation Exercise

In a strategic move to prepare for the impending risk-based capitalisation exercise in the insurance industry, Coronation Insurance Plc has unveiled plans to delist from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). The company’s board of directors has raised an offer to buy off minority shareholders, increasing the initial bid from 65 kobo to 78 kobo per share. This decision comes on the heels of the anticipated new capital requirements to be instituted by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) following the implementation of Risk-based Supervision (RBS).

A Necessary Step Towards Competitiveness

Delisting is viewed by Coronation Insurance as a crucial step towards raising the substantial capital needed to remain competitive in the post-recapitalisation market. The company’s board has pointed out that current market conditions and the limited success of previous capital raising activities have made it difficult to meet these capital needs through profit retention or public equity markets.

Regulatory Approval and Shareholder Options

The proposal to delist will require the approval of several regulatory bodies including NGX, SEC, NAICOM, and the court. It has been suggested that shareholders with a minimum of 20 million shares could choose to retain their shares directly in the company. While some shareholders have voiced their preference to retain their holdings, they also recognize the economic realities that necessitate this move and have expressed their best wishes to the company for its future endeavors.

Repercussions and Future Projections

This decision by Coronation Insurance is a testament to the evolving dynamics of the Nigerian insurance industry, and indeed, the financial landscape at large. It sets a precedent for other players in the industry who may be facing similar capitalisation challenges. The delisting, if approved, will further shape the post-recapitalisation market, potentially opening doors for more significant mergers and acquisitions, and ultimately, a more stable and resilient insurance industry in Nigeria.