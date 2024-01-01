en English
CORBON Urges Amendment to Builders Registration Act Amid Rising Construction Incidents

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has made a significant call to the National Assembly, requesting an amendment to the Builders Registration Act. This appeal was led by CORBON’s Chairman, Dr. Samson Opaluwa, during the organization’s 23rd Induction Ceremony held in Abuja. The amendment is proposed with a vision to enhance regulatory abilities, root out unqualified practice in the building industry, and ensure that only skilled professionals are contributing to the nation’s progress.

Addressing the Challenge of Building Collapses

Nigeria has witnessed a troubling number of building collapses over the years, with a record of 553 such incidents from 1974 up until April 2023. The most recent collapse occurred in Lagos on December 22, casting a spotlight on the urgent need for reform in the construction industry. CORBON is taking significant steps to tackle these challenges by striving to align Nigerian standards with international best practices.

Enhancing Skills and Upholding Ethical Standards

One of the major objectives of the proposed amendment is to bridge the skills gap by promoting technical and vocational education. This would leverage indigenous manpower and ensure the availability of competent professionals in the building industry. The Governor of Ebonyi State, during the ceremony, further emphasized the importance of adhering to ethical standards in construction to guarantee safety and sustainability.

A Historic Induction Ceremony

The Induction Ceremony, which saw the induction of 420 builders, including 42 females, marked the highest induction rate since the establishment of CORBON in 1989. This reflects the growing significance and demand for skilled and ethical builders in the Nigerian construction sector.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

