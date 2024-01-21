Controversial DJ Chicken in Hot Water for Disrespecting Wizkid's Late Mother

Controversial disc jockey and TikToker, DJ Chicken, has found himself in the eye of a storm after crossing the line with a disrespectful act targeted at the late mother of Nigerian music icon, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid. The incident, which has stirred a significant outrage online, was brought to light by Wizkid's associate, Rotimy, via an Instastory post.

The Instastory Warning

Rotimy's post served as a stern warning to DJ Chicken, advising him to channel his efforts in garnering fame or 'clout' without involving Wizkid's mother. The underlying message in Rotimy's post suggests that DJ Chicken's actions could have serious repercussions. It emphasizes the freedom of speech, but also reminds that every word uttered carries a concomitant aftermath that one must face.

Public Outrage on Social Media

The online community did not hesitate to express their strong disapproval of DJ Chicken's video. Many have urged Wizkid not to overlook such an act of disrespect. The incident is a clear shattering of societal norms and respect for the deceased, which has touched a raw nerve among the public, eliciting strong emotions and reactions.

DJ Chicken's Response

Adding fuel to the fire, DJ Chicken posted another video, possibly from a car crash scene, aimed at his detractors. His caption suggested that despite the adversity, he continues to thrive, further intensifying the online uproar. His brazen response has raised eyebrows and has added another layer to the controversy that surrounds him.