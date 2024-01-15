Confraternity of Miraculous Infant Jesus Feeds Over 1,500 in Festac Town, Lagos

Amid the season of goodwill and festive cheer, the Confraternity of Miraculous Infant Jesus, stationed at the Holy Family Catholic Church Parish in Festac Town, Lagos, has extended its arms in an act of love, providing over 1,500 individuals, including children, with free meals. This act of compassion, inspired by the selflessness and boundless love of Jesus Christ, is a testament to the confraternity’s dedication to embodying and promoting Christ’s virtues.

The Essence of the Confraternity

The Confraternity of Miraculous Infant Jesus focuses on the early life of Jesus Christ, an existence marked by simplicity, obedience, and a profound love for God and neighbors. The group emphasizes the importance of unity among all people, across tribal, religious, and ethnic lines, and is committed to the conversion of sinners. It’s a community bound by the virtues of Jesus Christ and his teachings.

Christmas Day: A Day of Love and Sharing

Every Christmas Day, the confraternity takes the opportunity to spread love across diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds by feeding people. It’s a tradition that not only embodies the spirit of Christmas but also serves as a tangible demonstration of the group’s commitment to promoting unity and harmony in a world often divided by differences.

Embracing Jesus Christ’s Simple Way of Life

In a conversation with the press, Cecilia Nonye Ogonnaya, the President of the confraternity, underscored the importance of embracing Jesus Christ’s simple way of life. According to her, this path holds the key to addressing the multitude of challenges that Nigeria, and indeed the world, is grappling with. Ogonnaya’s message is a call to action for society to mirror the humility, selflessness, and unity exemplified by Jesus Christ, in pursuit of a better, more harmonious world.