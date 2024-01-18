Communal Clash in Kogi State: Two Dead, Over 70 Houses Destroyed

In a tragic escalation of communal tension, two lives were lost and over 70 houses obliterated in a conflict between the Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan communities in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. This outbreak of violence, which occurred on January 14, 2024, was an alleged act of retribution following the murder of a man from Oturpo-Ojile by Ochi-Ibadan residents.

Detailed Account of the Incident

The feud was sparked off by the murder accusation, leading to a retaliatory onslaught by the youths of Oturpo-Ojile. The backlash resulted in the torching of homes in Ochi-Ibadan, escalating the situation to an alarming level. The incident has been confirmed by the Hon. Akus Lawal in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Official Response and Immediate Aftermath

On receiving the news, law enforcement and government officials, including the Commissioner of Police and Governor Yahaya Bello, arrived at the scene promptly to assess the situation. Their immediate task is to restore order and address the aftermath of this tragic event. The Kogi State Emergency Management Agency has been urged to expedite the provision of relief to the victims.

Police Report and Relief Efforts

While the police spokesperson SP William Aya confirmed the unfortunate loss of lives and widespread destruction, his report suggests a lower count of 30 houses burned. Despite this discrepancy, the focus remains on helping those affected by the conflict. The relief materials are expected to provide some respite to the victims who lost their homes in the violent clash.