Comedian Acapella Criticizes Reno Omokri's Suggestion to Ban Wig Importation in Nigeria

In a recent exchange that has stirred the Nigerian public sphere, comedian Acapella has taken former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri to task over his suggestion that President Bola Tinubu should introduce a ban on the importation and sale of wigs in Nigeria. Acapella, known for his sharp wit and no-holds-barred commentary, targeted Reno's comments in a video on Instagram, where he stated that Reno has become a puppet for the current government.

According to Acapella, Omokri's role as a spokesperson has morphed into that of a puppet, echoing the directives of a government which, in his view, is exacerbating the plight of everyday Nigerians. In particular, he vehemently disagreed with Reno's tweet about the expenditure of Nigerian women on wigs, asserting that the beauty industry plays a significant role in supporting the country's economy. The capital spent on wigs, he argues, is being recycled within the economy, contributing to its vibrancy and growth.

Questioning Government Spending

Counterposing this with the lavish expenses of the country's senators, Acapella noted that these government officials spend vast amounts on luxury cars with no comparable return on investment for the country's economy. Such expenditures, he suggests, serve only to line the pockets of the elite, while offering no tangible benefits to the broader Nigerian populace.

Furthering his critique, Acapella pointed out that other nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, are actively diversifying their economies away from a singular reliance on oil. This, he believes, is a strategic move that Nigeria should emulate in its quest for economic stability and growth.

Dismissing Reno's 'Table Shaker' Status

Acapella also took a swipe at Reno's self-proclaimed status as a 'table shaker,' dismissing it as an empty rhetoric. In his view, a failing government often resorts to scapegoating others for its weaknesses, rather than taking responsibility and addressing its shortcomings head-on. This, he suggests, is a tactic that Reno Omokri seems all too willing to employ.