CNG Announces Roundtable on Insecurity in Northern Nigeria

In a decisive move to tackle the persistent security issues in Northern Nigeria, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has slated a two-day roundtable discussion. The forum, scheduled for January 24-25, 2024, in the nation's capital, Abuja, will be presided over by former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Unveiling the Security Crisis in Northern Nigeria

For over two decades, the Northern region of Nigeria has been embroiled in an escalating cycle of insecurity, characterized by an insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities. These conflicts have inflicted immense suffering, led to countless deaths, displaced populations, and devastated entire communities.

Addressing the Root Causes

The CNG's National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, has pointed out the evident lack of political will and capacity to effectively manage these security issues. He outlined that the absence of synergy among security agencies, poor cooperation between state and federal governments, and insufficient public involvement in security matters are exacerbating the situation.

A Call to Action

In response to these concerns, the CNG has constituted a committee of security experts. This committee has been tasked with scrutinizing the inadequate response to the crisis over the past three months. The findings from this investigation will serve as the focal point of the upcoming roundtable discussion. The event, set to take place at the Nigerian Army Resource Center in Asokoro, will assemble various committees. These include a sub-technical committee on security and a planning committee on security, aimed at cultivating comprehensive solutions to the security quagmire.