Civil Rights Group Condemns Killings of Army Officers in Delta State

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent killings of Army officers in Delta State, describing the incident as an act of terrorism. The group, led by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed outrage at the senseless violence perpetrated by gunmen in Bomadi Local Government Area, denouncing it as insensitive, misdirected, and utterly reprehensible.

Advertisment

HURIWA voiced its unequivocal support for the order issued by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. According to the rights group, such brazen attacks on peacekeeping forces undermine efforts to maintain peace and stability in Delta State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, HURIWA lamented the tragic loss of armed soldiers who were deployed to maintain peace but fell victim to violence fueled by warring factions. The group condemned the perpetrators' attempts to escalate conflicts and draw the Nigerian Armed Forces into needless infighting.

Despite the grave provocation, HURIWA commended the Nigeria Army for exercising restraint and emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law in responding to such incidents. The group urged soldiers not to retaliate against the community, cautioning that the perpetrators might be independent actors with no ties to the local populace.

Emphasizing the severity of the attack, HURIWA called for the swift apprehension and prosecution of all individuals involved in the terror attack. The group urged authorities to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed the tragic killing of military personnel, underscoring the urgency of addressing the situation and bringing the perpetrators to justice.