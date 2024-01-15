CIIN President Outlines Key Growth Drivers for Insurance Sector in 2024

As we welcomed the dawn of 2024, Edwin Igbiti, President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), delivered a compelling New Year Message to insurance professionals. In his address, Igbiti outlined his vision for the insurance sector, honing in on key growth drivers that could shape the industry’s trajectory this year.

Comprehensive Coverage, Risk Management, and Customer Service

Igbiti emphasized the criticality of comprehensive coverage, sound risk management solutions, and excellent customer service in bolstering the sector’s robustness. Reflecting on the industry’s historical role, he acknowledged its effectiveness in mitigating uncertainties for individuals, businesses, and communities. Pivotal to this success has been the industry’s ability to adapt to change, particularly during the global pandemic.

Insurance Sector’s Resilience Amid Pandemic

As the pandemic unfurled, the insurance sector demonstrated resilience and strength, marked by shifts in various insurance areas, including health, travel, business interruption, and cyber security. Igbiti’s reflections serve as a testament to the industry’s agility in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Technological Investment and Sustainability

Looking forward, Igbiti underscored the necessity for technological investment in the insurance sector. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain were singled out as game-changers set to revolutionize efficiency and customer experiences. Furthermore, Igbiti highlighted the growing importance of sustainability. He urged insurance professionals to adopt green initiatives and eco-friendly practices in their offerings, aligning the sector with global sustainability goals.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Beyond technology and sustainability, the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry was mentioned as a priority. Igbiti believes harnessing a range of perspectives will foster innovation and enrich the industry’s collective wisdom. In conclusion, Igbiti expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their unwavering dedication and urged them to support his successor. He appealed for a continued pursuit of innovation, investment in talent, and maintenance of a culture of excellence.