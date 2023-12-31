en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Christmas Party Sheds Light on DAO Foundation’s Commitment to Children and Women

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Christmas Party Sheds Light on DAO Foundation’s Commitment to Children and Women

On Boxing Day, December 26, 2023, the Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation (DAO Foundation) brought joy and hope to the children of Onicha-Olona town, Delta State, Nigeria, through a festive Christmas party. The celebration, highlighting the spirit of love and hope, presented over 2,000 children with gifts, fun competitions, and an elaborate year-end reception, while also drawing attention to the foundation’s relentless dedication to the education and well-being of children and women in their community.

A Celebration with a Cause

The party was much more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the DAO Foundation’s commitment to uplifting the less privileged and addressing the challenges faced by children and women. The foundation, established by Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei, has been a beacon of hope in Onicha-Olona, empowering over 140 women through interest-free loans for small scale businesses, and providing critical support to children’s education. Two schools received financial donations from the foundation to offset the cost of enrollment for the Common Entrance and first School Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024.

(Read Also: Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Massacre, Raises Alarm Over Looming Religious Conflict in Nigeria)

Advocacy for Children and Women

At the core of the foundation’s mission is the belief that to build a society rooted in love, kindness, peace, justice, and honor, the focus must be on the upbringing of children and the empowerment of women. The patron of the foundation, Major General Raymond Ochei of the Nigerian Army, echoed this sentiment during his speech at the event. He emphasized that the timing of the celebration, in the heart of the Christmas season, perfectly aligned with its central themes of love and hope.

(Read Also: Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024)

Creating a Better Tomorrow

In her remarks, Doris Ochei reiterated that the foundation, solely funded by her, is unwavering in its commitment to humanitarian services. By creating opportunities for children and women, the DAO Foundation is not just celebrating the festive season, but is also building a foundation for a more inclusive, compassionate society. The Christmas party served as a clear example of how the DAO Foundation shines a light of hope for a better tomorrow.

Read More 

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Ministry of Education Establishes New Department for Teacher Training

By BNN Correspondents

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Special Needs Teachers Appeal for Permanent Tax Exemption

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori Count ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori Count ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County
The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences

By BNN Correspondents

The Top 10 Most Useful Websites of 2023: Transforming Online Experiences
Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation

By Israel Ojoko

Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation
The Rise of Dual Enrollment Programs: A Strategy for College Cost Savings

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Dual Enrollment Programs: A Strategy for College Cost Savings
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
29 seconds
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
5 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
9 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
10 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
11 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
11 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
20 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
41 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app