Christmas Party Sheds Light on DAO Foundation’s Commitment to Children and Women

On Boxing Day, December 26, 2023, the Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation (DAO Foundation) brought joy and hope to the children of Onicha-Olona town, Delta State, Nigeria, through a festive Christmas party. The celebration, highlighting the spirit of love and hope, presented over 2,000 children with gifts, fun competitions, and an elaborate year-end reception, while also drawing attention to the foundation’s relentless dedication to the education and well-being of children and women in their community.

A Celebration with a Cause

The party was much more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the DAO Foundation’s commitment to uplifting the less privileged and addressing the challenges faced by children and women. The foundation, established by Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei, has been a beacon of hope in Onicha-Olona, empowering over 140 women through interest-free loans for small scale businesses, and providing critical support to children’s education. Two schools received financial donations from the foundation to offset the cost of enrollment for the Common Entrance and first School Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024.

(Read Also: Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Massacre, Raises Alarm Over Looming Religious Conflict in Nigeria)

Advocacy for Children and Women

At the core of the foundation’s mission is the belief that to build a society rooted in love, kindness, peace, justice, and honor, the focus must be on the upbringing of children and the empowerment of women. The patron of the foundation, Major General Raymond Ochei of the Nigerian Army, echoed this sentiment during his speech at the event. He emphasized that the timing of the celebration, in the heart of the Christmas season, perfectly aligned with its central themes of love and hope.

(Read Also: Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024)

Creating a Better Tomorrow

In her remarks, Doris Ochei reiterated that the foundation, solely funded by her, is unwavering in its commitment to humanitarian services. By creating opportunities for children and women, the DAO Foundation is not just celebrating the festive season, but is also building a foundation for a more inclusive, compassionate society. The Christmas party served as a clear example of how the DAO Foundation shines a light of hope for a better tomorrow.

Read More